Drug dealers kill youth

LAHORE:A youth succumbed to severe injuries he suffered at the hands of suspected drug dealers in the Harbanspura area on Tuesday. The victim Saleem Muhammad worked as a waiter at a hotel at Laal Pull where a woman nicknamed Baji Motto would often visit.

The victim was busy at work at the hotel on August 1 when four unidentified suspects riding bikes came to him and told him to meet a person named ‘Badshah. On his refusal, around a dozen armed men kidnapped the victim and beat him up brutally near a railway track. The blindfolded victim was taken before Badshah Jutt, who tortured him with a leather cover of pistol and told him that he had tipped off police about a heroin dealer, Motto Bibi. Due to this, they suffered a loss of Rs01.5m. The criminals tortured him there the whole night and snatched his phone and Rs17,000. The next day, they asked him to leave their place. The victim was admitted to hospital where he died on Tuesday.

Contrary to the victim’s version, Cantonment police said that the victim was abducted and tortured over personal enmity. SP Saad Aziz said that he had received internal head injuries due to the torture that claimed his life. He said the prime suspect Faheem had been arrested.