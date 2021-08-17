The fall of Kabul

History seems to be repeating itself as the Taliban’s lightning advance across Afghanistan in the last few weeks culminated in their takeover of Kabul on Sunday, leaving Afghan residents scared about the future, and the entire world stunned at the complete disappearance of the ‘300,000-strong well-equipped Afghan army’ the US supposedly spent billions of dollars on. While the US domestic audience has little to no appetite for Afghanistan, heads must roll in the American security and diplomatic community which wrongly advised Biden regarding the capabilities of both the Afghan forces and the Taliban.

While a ‘new normal’ has now descended upon the Afghan capital, with the Taliban thankfully said to not resorting to any bloodshed so far, and reportedly taking up security positions and directing traffic, the voices coming from Afghanistan are full of a deep sense of betrayal and helplessness at the total abandonment of their social contract with the state, as well as its failure to improve governance and security despite years of foreign aid and assistance. But perhaps the unkindest cut of all was when citizens learnt on Sunday of President Ashraf Ghani’s sudden departure from the country, along with images of helicopters ferrying diplomats and other foreign staff to the airport -- an exercise which not only delayed flights as US forces reportedly seized control of the airport for managing their own evacuations, but also led to the deaths of several innocent civilians on Monday when they stormed the airport. Images of Afghans clinging to departing US aircraft – and the horrifying video of two men falling to death from a plane that had taken off -- will forever live on in infamy. PIA’s own evacuation flights had to be suspended on Monday owing to the chaotic situation at Kabul airport, where ground staff is now reportedly non-existent.

While hard to fathom for its sheer suddenness, recent events practically mark the end of Afghanistan’s foreign occupation -- coming two weeks before the expected US withdrawal date -- and the return of the Taliban, who are evidently feeling victorious. But their real test begins now, away from the battlefield, as Afghans and the world wait with fear (for Afghans) and uncertainty on what shape a future Taliban government will take. There are genuine concerns regarding the curtailing of women’s and minorities’ rights -- a hard-won space in the last couple of decades -- as well as the exclusion of non-Pashtun ethnic groups in a future setup. The fact that there were mostly no mass killings during the Taliban’s recent gains across the country displays a change of tactics from their previous rise in the 1990s, but their leadership’s adherence to a strict Shariah code which restricts freedoms of expression is likely to remain unchanged. The coming days and weeks will either allay or confirm these fears, as the Taliban and the newly-formed transition council comprising key Afghan leaders begin talks of a handover. The UN, which hurriedly called a Security Council meeting, must go beyond words now to alleviate the worries of Afghans, who have been left stranded by their own leadership and the West as well as all regional players in this unravelling of a people that had dared to dream of a better future, as they fear shortages of basic medical and food supplies.

For Pakistan, it is an equally testing and significant moment. While the Taliban have once again assured they will not interfere in the affairs of other countries or allow their land to be used against them, there is a fear that these could well be tailor-made statements suited for the present and the situation could change once the Taliban government gains legitimacy and foreign nations complete their evacuation. There should be some serious concern here as to whether the Taliban will counter terrorist groups already based in the country, such as the TTP. Whether these groups find a safe haven -- and possible support -- in a Taliban-run Afghanistan is a question that should give our security apparatus sleepless nights. Already, Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in targeted terrorist attacks on security forces this year, most of which have been claimed by the TTP. Pakistan’s religious-political parties have already welcomed the Taliban takeover, as have some retired civil and military persons, whereas the move is also likely to embolden militant groups of all shades on this side of the border.

Pakistan’s National Security Committee has, after a huddle on Monday, said that Pakistan supports an inclusive government in Kabul, and calls on the Taliban to respect rule of law and human rights of all citizens. With many EU nations, as well as Saudi Arabia, announcing the temporary closure of their embassies and evacuating staff, Pakistan’s decision to instead speed up and prioritise visas for Afghans and other foreign nationals is an encouraging sign. Amid grave uncertainty and chaos in its neighbouring country, it is crucial for Pakistan to continue with humanitarian gestures -- and for every representative of the government to refrain from mocking the plight of a broken people.We must also ask why a 20-year long war was fought leading to the loss of lives – mostly Afghan. After the years of fighting, tension, and uncertainty, the Afghan people now face an even more uncertain future. They have, yet again, been made victims to the cruel games of geopolitics and the struggle for power. The global community has to own up to its terrible errors, and do all it can to help the Afghans. In the meanwhile, the streets of Kabul wait in silence for a destiny they have never been allowed to shape.