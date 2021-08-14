Sherry for meeting to discuss Afghan situation

ISLAMABAD: PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate and Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs Chairperson Sherry Rehman has demanded a meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security to discuss the emerging situation in Afghanistan.

“The political leadership of the country needs to be taken into confidence to weigh the policy options that navigate crucial strategic challenges from both sides of the border,” she demanded in a tweet. She said as Afghanistan provinces are falling to the Taliban, Pakistan should worry more about securing its people/territory from classic crosshair and fallout burn.

“Taliban are surging and Pakistan needs to lose no time in getting its own house in order,” she suggested.