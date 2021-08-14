EVMs, Afghan situation: Bilawal calls PPP CEC meeting on 16th

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has summoned a hybrid meeting of the Central Executive Committee of the PPP on Monday (August 16) to discuss and formulate the party’s future political line of action with regard to the election reforms and the emerging situation in Afghanistan.

The meeting, chaired by Bilawal, will be attended by all the members of the Central Executive Committee virtually.

According to sources, the CEC meeting is important, as the party will formulate its policy on Afghanistan and its impact on Pakistan.

The party leaders were demanding joint sitting of both the houses of parliament and also the convening of Parliamentary Committee on National Security for briefing on the emerging Afghan situation either in-camera or open.

It is to be mentioned that Bilawal has already rejected the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in his press conference in Islamabad last month saying that the electronic voting machine has been maliciously proposed.

“The Election Commission of Pakistan does not support this proposal either. This government has always tried to humiliate the ECP. We cannot give importance to this suggestion,” he had stated in his press conference in Islamabad last month.

Sources said the PPP is on the same page with the Pakistan Democratic Movement on this issue and wanted that all parties should also jointly take this position in the parliament, as the PPP was not a part of the PDM.

Sources hinted that the PPP CEC’s would also discuss the minimum agenda on which the PPP could cooperate with the opposition parties particularly with the PDM in the parliament, as the party gets positive vibes from the PDM for the parliamentary cooperation.

According to sources, the CEC will also take up the alleged ‘Kill List” containing the names of some politicians and activists including former senator and Secretary PPP Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar and ex-senator Afrasiab Khattak besides other individuals by a former Taliban commander Ehsan Ullah Ehsan.