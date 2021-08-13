AJK MPs to elect new president next week

By News Desk

MIRPUR: Lawmakers of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) have been summoned to the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday (August 17) for a special session to elect the territory’s next president for a five-year term.

Outgoing President Sardar Masood Khan summoned the session in which MPs will convene next week at 10.00am. The stipulated constitutional term of Sardar Masood, an Illustrious and distinguished diplomat, is ending on August 25.

After the 13th amendment in the Interim Constitution of Azad Jammu Kashmir Act 1974, the electoral college that picks the AJK state president comprises only elected members of the AJK Legislative Assembly. Following the election, the new president will be sworn in on August 24, according to the schedule of the election.

On Wednesday, Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur reportedly revealed that Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has been nominated as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate for the presidential slot.

Chaudhry had won the July 25 election to the AJK Legislative Assembly from his native Mirpur LA-3 constituency of Mirpur city, by defeating Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz by 3,147 votes.