CG for nurturing collaboration between ICCBS, German institutes

German Consul-General Holger Ziegeler on Thursday visited the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences, Karachi University, and discussed mutual interests with the officials of the institute.

ICCBS Patron-in-Chief Prof Atta-ur-Rahman and ICCBS Director Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary briefed the German diplomat about the outstanding services of the late Prof Dr Wolfgang Voelter in the establishment of the ICCBS and support of the German government.

During the meeting, Prof Iqbal Choudhary gave a detailed presentation about the massive activities related to science and research being carried out at the international centre. Various projects for mutual cooperation were discussed.

Ziegeler praised the industrial support and national services of the international centre. He also commended the scientific infrastructure of the ICCBS, which includes laboratories, testing facilities, scientific instruments and equipment, clean rooms and pilot plants. He emphasised the need to further nurture excellent collaboration which exists between the ICCBS and German institutions. He declared the institution a living legacy of the Pakistan-German cooperation in the field of higher education.

He assured Dr Rehman and Prof Choudhary of full support from his country to this premier research institution of Pakistan. Prof Choudhary presented a shield, named after eminent German scientist Prof Dr. Wolfgang Voelter, to German Consul-General Holger Ziegeler.