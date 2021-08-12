 
Thu Aug 12, 2021
AFP
August 12, 2021

Palestinian dies

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian hit by Israeli army gunfire last week during clashes in the occupied West Bank died on his wounds on Wednesday, Palestinian sources said. They said Dia al-Sabarini, 25, was seriously wounded in the northern town of Jenin and transferred to hospital on August 3.

