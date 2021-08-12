Injustice against minorities won’t be tolerated: Sarwar

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the minorities in Pakistan are the have always defended the cause of the country on all international issues.

Addressing a seminar in connection with the National Minorities Day at Governor’s House here on Wednesday, he said the patriotism of the minorities had been beyond doubt. Provincial Minister for Minorities Ejaz Alam Augustine, PTI Minority MNA Shanila Ruth and MPA Haroon Gill were also present. The Punjab governor said no injustice would be tolerated against minorities, adding that doors of the Governor’s House were always open for the members of the minorities. The governor said that Islam grants rights to the minorities, adding that the constitution of Pakistan had enunciated the rights of minorities in detail and all minorities living in Pakistan had full religious freedom. He said Pakistan was the safest country for minorities.

He said commemoration of the day was, in fact, renewal of the pledge that the rights of the minorities would be protected, adding that the Provincial Ministry of Minority Affairs, under the PTI government, took multifarious steps for the welfare of minorities in the province.

Later, taking to the media, he said the prime minister was empowered by the constitution to call early elections in the country, stressing that the general election would be held in 2023. About Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, he said former SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan was not removed from his office by the chief minister for criticising anyone. On his future goals, Sarwar said he had returned to Pakistan from the UK to take part in active politics, but Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed him as governor, adding that he would discharge whatever responsibility was given to him by the party leadership in future.

Provincial Minister Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine said the PM was truly protecting the lives and properties of the minorities living in Pakistan according to the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. He said today, Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and other minorities had full religious freedom, adding that wherever incident of injustice was reported against the minorities, the government took prompt and strict action against the culprits.

Parveen: Sarwar Foundation Chairperson Begum Parveen Sarwar said on Wednesday that minorities were enjoying equal rights in Pakistan and the PTI government was taking all measures for the protection of their rights.

Addressing a ceremony to mark the National Minority Day, she said it was a reality that minorities in the West had to face more difficulties in getting their rights compared with Pakistan. She added that minorities were living a totally independent life in the country as the Constitution clearly gives them equal rights. She said the purpose of organising a special ceremony was to create awareness among students about importance of protecting the minorities’ rights. Parveen Sarwar said Islam also gives clear instructions to Muslims about rights of minorities.