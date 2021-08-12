Micro smart lockdown imposed in District Keamari

District Keamariâ€™s administration has imposed a micro smart lockdown on Wednesday amid the ongoing fourth wave of Covid-19. Deputy Commissioner Keamari Mukhtiar Abro issued a notification on Wednesday, according to which the micro smart lockdown has been imposed in seven union councils of three subdivisions of the district.

The lockdown has been imposed in hotspot areas on the recommendations of the district health officer to contain the spread of Covid-19. In pursuance of the recommendations, the notification says the deputy commissioner has announced the micro smart lockdown under the powers conferred under Section 3(3) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014.

The lockdown will kick off on August 11 and will continue till August 24 in Keamariâ€™s Baldia Subdivision union council number VII, which is Mahajir Camp, union council number V, which is Saeedabad, union council number II, which is Ittehad Town. The Keamariâ€™s subdivision union council number II, which is Sultanabad, union council number I, which is Bhatta Village, are also under the micro smart lockdown.

Further, the micro smart lockdown has been imposed in the Site Subdivisionâ€™s union council number VII, which is the Shershah area, and union council number IV in the Metroville area. All people entering and exiting the marked areas will have to wear a face mask at all times, the notification says, adding that people will not be allowed to move around unnecessarily during the lockdown period.

"All business and industrial activities in the area will remain suspended," the notification further says. "Family gatherings will also be prohibited." It says all people who have tested positive for Covid-19 will have to quarantine themselves at home, while the provincial government will take steps to ensure the supply of rations to deserving people.

The assistant commissioners of Keamari, Baldia Town and SITE have been directed to take the municipal commissioner of the District Municipal Corporation (DMC), union council, peace committee and renowned philanthropists of their localities on board for the implementation and of the lockdown.