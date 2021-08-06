MKR, Geo-Jang Group’s polio awareness campaign begins

KARACHI: MKR (Mir Khalil-ur-Rehman Foundation), Geo and Jang Group have launched a public awareness campaign against polio.

The anti-polio campaign is being carried out in all the channels and newspapers of dailies Jang, The News and Geo TV network under the theme “Save tomorrow today. Get the drops, fight polio”. Through this campaign, people are being informed to save the “grandchildren and great-grandchildren from a life of handicap and misery by take the timely right decision of getting the children vaccinated against polio. All young children must be vaccinated against polio as the irresponsible behaviour of parents can expose the next generation to the risk of lifelong disability. The full cooperation of parents, elders and scholars is vital to eradicate polio.

On the other hand, some families who do not vaccinate their children against polio were also portrayed on television. When their children contract polio, they express sadness and desperation. One person laments his both brothers became disabled due to polio. Another family deplored they had not vaccinated their daughter against polio who was now crippled for life.

Speaking at Geo News’ morning show Geo Pakistan recently, Dr Ashraf Nizami, president of Medical Association of Pakistan, advised the parents to shun ignorance. Countries that have managed to control polio have healthier youth and children. Similarly, there were many doubts about the corona vaccine, but today a large number of people are getting themselves vaccinated to save lives. Polio drops are also a symbol of life and guarantee a healthy nation. During the show, Technical Support Officer Balochistan Dr Sami Khan said August is a high risk month for polio, and sought people’s cooperation with the anti-polio team to make the vaccination campaign a success.