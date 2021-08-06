Three die in separate incidents in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: Three persons were killed in separate incidents in the district on Thursday.

In the first incident, a minor boy was killed after he fell into a gorge while a man and woman lost their lives in two separate incidents.

Abdul Hadi, 8, was playing when he fell into the gorge in the Mera Amjid Ali area. He received serious injuries and was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Mansehra where doctors pronounced him dead.

Shah Khalid had received serious injuries when a heavy boulder hit a tractor-trolley in the Bazargay area of Oghi. He was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Oghi where doctors pronounced him dead.

In another incident, a speeding car crushed to death one Gul Parveen Bibi in Garian Mor area of Oghi.