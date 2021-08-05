PM has no threat from incapable opposition: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has no threat from incapable opposition. He said that Shehbaz Sharif is making all out efforts to save Nawaz Sharif from going straight to jail.

“I can neither bring Nawaz Sharif nor Altaf Hussain back from London. Shehbaz Sharif is making all out efforts to save Nawaz Sharif from going straight to jail. However opposition leader has not filed any application in connection with removal of his name from ECL. Shehbaz Sharif has to come to reconciliation,” he said this while talking to media men here Wednesday.

He said that wars of reconciliation and resistance are going on between PPP and PMLN. “These people are doing politics of camera only. I will advise them that new thinking is coming in the politics of the country. Imran Khan is not going anywhere and on the other hand he is going to do politics bigger than their thinking.”

He indicated that today (Thursday) Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir will be observed all over the country. Traffic will be stopped for one minute at 9:00am today. He said that the situation in the region is changing fast. Hybrid war has been started against Pakistan. The coming five and six months are very crucial.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has constituted a committee under Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi. “Hitler Modi is responsible for ongoing terrorism in Pakistan at present,” he said and added that India sponsored blasts in Lahore one day before FATF meeting.