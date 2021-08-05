PML-N following single narrative: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said the entire party leadership including Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif is following a single narrative of “Vote Ko Izzat Do and Respect the Constitution and Law”.

“There are no two narratives in the PML-N and the entire party leadership including Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif and workers is united on one narrative,” she said while addressing a press conference here. Ex-MNA Tariq Fazal Chaudhry was present. She said the PTI government raised the issue of two narratives in the PML-N only when the incumbents wanted to steal elections. “Such hue and cry is raised by the government people to steal elections and divert the attention of people from the record inflation in the country. According to the PBS, the prices of 51 essential commodities registered a record increase in the last one month,” she said.