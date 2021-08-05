 
close
Thu Aug 05, 2021
Advertisement

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
August 5, 2021

Man shot dead in Bara

Peshawar

 
August 5, 2021

BARA: Two unidentified armed persons shot dead a man in Akakhel area in Bara tehsil of Khyber district, official sources said on Wednesday.

They said two motorcyclists came to the guesthouse of Qari Nasrullah in Sial Khan Killay. Qari Nasrullah asked a child to bring juice for the guests, they said, adding, the accused opened fire on Qari Niamatullah as soon as the child left for home to bring juice.

Latest News

More From Peshawar