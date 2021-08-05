Man shot dead in Bara

BARA: Two unidentified armed persons shot dead a man in Akakhel area in Bara tehsil of Khyber district, official sources said on Wednesday.

They said two motorcyclists came to the guesthouse of Qari Nasrullah in Sial Khan Killay. Qari Nasrullah asked a child to bring juice for the guests, they said, adding, the accused opened fire on Qari Niamatullah as soon as the child left for home to bring juice.