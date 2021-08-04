Naval chief lauds academic benchmarks of Bahria varsity

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi chaired the 45th meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) of the Bahria University here on Tuesday.

A detailed briefing was given to the board on the advancement of various continuing projects, with special reference to growth and diversification in academic disciplines, infrastructure enhancement, budget and new initiatives of academic and non-academic areas.

The chief of the naval staff, who is also the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Board of Governors Bahria University, lauded the varsity’s endeavours for laying emphasis on the grooming of students via academic teachings and social values. He also appreciated the raised academic benchmarks of the university, aligned with its strategic vision and mission. The BoG meeting was attended by board members and relevant top management of the Bahria University.