GCU to start LLB programme

LAHORE:Government College University (GCU) Lahore has announced establishing the Law Department this year to open admissions to the five-year LLB (Hons) in Fall 2021. According to GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, the five-year LLB (Hons) programme was very carefully designed under the valuable guidance of best legal minds, including former chief justice of Lahore High Court, Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh and sitting judges of the Lahore High Court, including Justice Masud Abid Naqvi and Justice Jawad Hassan. Prof Zaidi said the vision was to establish Dr Muhammad Iqbal Law School, where the GCU would offer LLM and PhD in legal studies.

MoU signed

By Our correspondent

LAHORE:The Department of Special Education, Punjab and Save the Children International, an international NGO, have agreed to work together to ensure the access of special children to education across the province. Both the parties signed an MoU to work for the education and rehabilitation of special children for five years. Punjab Minister for Special Education Ch Ikhlaq, Secretary Special Education Dept Hassan Iqbal, DG Pervez Butt and Save the Children International Country Director Khurram Gondal and Director Programmes Ghulam Farooq Khan were present on the occasion.