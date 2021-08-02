‘Myanmar elections in two years’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Yangon: Myanmar’s junta chief said on Sunday that elections would be held and a state of emergency lifted by August 2023, extending the military’s initial timeline given when it deposed Aung San Suu Kyi six months ago.
The country has been in turmoil since the army ousted the civilian leader in February, launching a bloody crackdown on dissent that has killed more than 900 people according to a local monitoring group.