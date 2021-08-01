Govt has failed to fulfil promise of Seraiki province

MULTAN: Seraiki nationalists have demanded a full-fledged Saraiki province instead of the South Punjab Civil Secretariat. Talking to journalists here on Saturday, Saraikistan Qaumi Council chairman Zahoor Dhareeja criticised the government for giving a lollipop in the name of the South Punjab Civil Secretariat. He said that the PTI government had so far failed to fulfill its pre-election promise of establishing the Seraiki province.