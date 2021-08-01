 
Sun Aug 01, 2021
August 1, 2021

Govt has failed to fulfil promise of Seraiki province

August 1, 2021

MULTAN: Seraiki nationalists have demanded a full-fledged Saraiki province instead of the South Punjab Civil Secretariat. Talking to journalists here on Saturday, Saraikistan Qaumi Council chairman Zahoor Dhareeja criticised the government for giving a lollipop in the name of the South Punjab Civil Secretariat. He said that the PTI government had so far failed to fulfill its pre-election promise of establishing the Seraiki province.

