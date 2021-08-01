Chohan seeks apology over his statement against Shahzad Akbar

Ag APP

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Nazir Chohan has sought apology over his statement against the Adviser to Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar.

Meanwhile, in his video message on Saturday night the MPA said Shahzad Akbar clarified his position twice after which he had no right to object over his belief. He also prayed for the children of the PM’s advisor.

Earlier Chohan was shifted to Punjab Institute of Cardiology after he complained of severe chest pain.

Earlier in the day, a local court sent the PTI MPA to jail on 14-day judicial remand in the cybercrime case.

Earlier, a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team produced him before Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Yousaf Abdur Rehman at district courts on expiry of his physical remand term. A prosecutor, on behalf of the FIA, pleaded with the court to extend the physical remand of the accused for the recovery of a WhatsApp number and device from him. He stated that the officials had checked the Facebook account of the MPA, during the remand term, and found some videos which also required forensic audit of the voice samples.

However, the counsel for the MPA opposed the remand plea, saying that no recovery was required as his client did not make any propaganda through mobile phone and WhatsApp.

Subsequently, the court, after hearing arguments of the parties, reserved its verdict for a short while. Later, the court sent the MPA to jail on 14-day judicial remand while turning down a plea for physical remand.