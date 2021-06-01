Broken road

The condition of Dhoke Juma Road is worsening as the relevant authorities haven’t carried out the necessary repair work. Residents of nearby housing societies have requested the authorities concerned to repair the road before the monsoon season.

This is an important road as it serves as the traffic from the overloaded Tulsa Road is usually diverted to it. It is unfortunate that despite numerous calls to the higher authorities, the situation hasn’t been improved. It’s time the authorities looked into this matter and repaired the road on an urgent basis.

S Raziq Ali Shah Bukhari

Islamabad