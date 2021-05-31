Four held for torturing man

JHANG: District Police Officer (DPO) Sarfraz Virk on Sunday said civil society activists should play their vital role in promoting tolerance in the society.

Talking to reporters, the DPO said that a video went viral in which four men were severely torturing a man Zafar and accused Hasnain, Kashif, Imran, Kamran and Amanullah not only dragged the victim but also made a video to humiliate him at Chela Rajana village. DPO Virk said that he took notice of the crime and the Massan police after registration of an FIR, sent all the accused behind the bars. He said that no one would be allowed to spread terror in the society and such elements would be dealt with iron hands.

PRE-FLOOD MOCK EXERCISE: Under the supervision of Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122, pre-flood mock exercise was conducted at Trimun Headworks to check the response time and further enhance the operational activeness of different departments. District Emergency Officer Ali Hasnain briefed the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Shahid Abbas who was chief guest on eth occasion. Ali informed that proper coordination and active preparedness in case of expected flood situation could be helpful to save precious human lives and public properties. The ADC (Revenue) made it clear that all allied departments officials should be alert for monsoon season to tackle the flood-like situation. ADC Shahid Abbas expressed his satisfaction over the pre-flood mock exercise and appreciated all rescuers, community participants and government stakeholders for their preparations and high spirits to conduct the pre-flood preparedness exercise.

NOMINATED: On the directions of District Health Authority Administrator/DC Fayyaz Ahmed, the DHQ Hospital’s Senior Medical Officer Dr Naveed Safdar and Dr Ahsan have been nominated as focal persons of COVID-19 mass vaccination centres in the district. After observing their dedication of work in the line of government top propriety health projects, both doctors had been authourised to supervise the mass vaccination centres besides ensuring required facilities there. MS Dr Altaf said that the administration office of the hospital had been directed to approve the on-call duty of paramedics and staff nurses.

Responding to a query, the MS said that posting against the vacant post of superintendent of nursing (BS-18) of the hospital as well additional charge of the post to any grade 18 female official of the district would only be made by the provincial health office.