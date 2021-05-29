PPP proposes joint strategy to reject budget

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Friday proposed a joint strategy opposition in the Parliament to reject the upcoming federal budget.

“If the opposition acts as a combined opposition and rejects the federal budget in the National Assembly, then the government will lose its constitutional obligation to rule,” said PPP Secretary General Nayyar Hussain Bukhari in a statement.

He also assured the Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif of the PPP’s fully support if they brought a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.

“Many MNAs of the ruling party and allied parties of the PTI are also annoyed with the PTI government in the National Assembly,” he added.

He said the PPP still fully supported the PDM’s action plan to send the government home.

“As per charter of the PDM, the decisions in the PDM are taken on the basis of majority and not on the wishes of individuals,” he said.

Bukhari said the PDM was dysfunctional without the PPP and ANP and it could be called “Like-minded” but not PDM. He said the PPP believed in dialogue and for the sake of democracy it even held dialogue with its political rivals.