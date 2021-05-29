AJK PPP kicks off election campaign

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party in Azad Jammu and Kashmir has launched its election campaign for the upcoming AJK elections.

“The next election campaign of the PPP in AJK is being launched with the narrative of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,” said AJK PPP President Chaudhry Latif Akbar while announcing launch of the campaign.

He said the people of Azad Kashmir understand that Bilawal Bhutto is a true voice of Kashmiris. “The people of Kashmiri know that only the PPP has raised its voice for the independence of occupied Kashmir and Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto had paved the way for the liberation of the people of occupied Kashmir,” he said. He said the PPP government led by President Asif Ali Zardari had made the Kashmir issue a top priority at the international level.

The PPP leader said that independence of occupied Kashmir is in the manifesto of the party. He said when Modi had made Kashmir part of India, Bilawal Bhutto reached Muzaffarabad to express solidarity with Kashmiris and celebrated Eid with them. He said had Asif Ali Zardari been President of Pakistan or Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister, Modi would have got a befitting response.