KP, Punjab govts to jointly work for labourers’ welfare

PESHAWAR: The labour departments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab have agreed to work together for the welfare and development of the labourers.

According to an official statement, certain projects of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Labour Department will be started in Punjab and good projects started by the Punjab Labour Department will be started in KP.

KP delegation will visit Punjab next week to review these projects and then the Punjab Labour Department delegation will visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The decision was taken during a meeting between Punjab Labour Minister Ansar Majeed and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Labour Minister Shaukat Ali Yousafzai in Peshawar. Adviser to the Chief Minister on Minerals Arif Ahmadzai and KP Labour Department Secretary Muhammad Akbar Khan were also present on the occasion.

Ansar Majeed paid rich tribute to the KP government for constructing a Labour Complex in Peshawar and giving flats to the workers on ownership rights and called it the best plan for the workers.

Shaukat Yousafzai said that due to the keen interest of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, many excellent schemes were being launched in the province for the benefit of labourers and workers, including giving residential colonies with ownership rights and providing better medical facilities to them.