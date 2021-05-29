Walk-in vaccination of teachers okayed

Islamabad : The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Friday announced the start of walk-in vaccination facility for teachers for the safety of students in schools and examination halls.

"To ensure safe environment for education and conduct of exams, walk-in vaccination for teachers above 18 years of age is opened," it said in a tweet.

The NCOC, the country's nerve centre for Covid-19 response, said teachers could walk into any COVID-19 vaccination centre with computerised national identity cards, stamped letters from heads of the respective educational institution or teacher ID cards, to get them vaccinated against the virus.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said the NCOC decided on Friday to open up walk-in vaccination for people aged 30 and above from Saturday.

The minister, who also heads the NCOC, took to Twitter and urged all individuals aged 30 or above and registered for coronavirus vaccination to go to any centre to get vaccinated.