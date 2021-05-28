EOBI pensioners

This refers to the letter ‘Increase our pension’ (May 25) by Khalid Mahmood. There are many retired people who don’t receive monthly pensions. Most of them have to rely on the small amount they receive at the time of their retirement. Some people deposit this amount in various government saving schemes and earn profits on a monthly basis. However, there are many people who depend on their EOBI pension.

PTI leaders repeatedly say that the ruling party will increase the amount of pension from Rs8,500 to Rs15,000. It is hoped that the PTI-led government will finally increase the pension in the upcoming budget to provide some relief to pensioners.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad