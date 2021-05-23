Gifts distributed

LAHORE: The social welfare organisation Beauty of Humanity (BoH) on Saturday distributed Eid gifts including cash among the needy at Sabzazar.

Addressing a function held in this connection, BoH Secretary General Hamid Mukhtar said the BoH is striving for the rehabilitation of the deprived sections of the society. He said that with the support of different donor organisations, they distributed Eid gifts among the poor so that they could also celebrate Eid festivities in a better way. He thanked Sheikh Ijaz Ahmed, Naseem Ijaz and Miss Perveen for their support.