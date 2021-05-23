close
Sun May 23, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2021

Gifts distributed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 23, 2021

LAHORE: The social welfare organisation Beauty of Humanity (BoH) on Saturday distributed Eid gifts including cash among the needy at Sabzazar.

Addressing a function held in this connection, BoH Secretary General Hamid Mukhtar said the BoH is striving for the rehabilitation of the deprived sections of the society. He said that with the support of different donor organisations, they distributed Eid gifts among the poor so that they could also celebrate Eid festivities in a better way. He thanked Sheikh Ijaz Ahmed, Naseem Ijaz and Miss Perveen for their support.

Latest News

More From Pakistan