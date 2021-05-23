PML-N condemns ‘attacks’ on Nawaz’s residence, hospital

LAHORE : PML-N Punjab Spokesperson Azma Bukhari has strongly condemned an attack on the residence of the party Quaid Nawaz Sharif in London and the hospital where he was being treated.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, responding to Firdous Ashiq Awan's press conference, Azma said that the minds of the PTI leadership were full of mischief and duplicity.

She said the attacks were made on the hospital where Nawaz Sharif was present for treatment and on his home. She alleged that the miscreants who attacked the house and the hospital were carrying PTI flags.

“Hypocrisy and cowardice is evident in the faces of Imran Khan and his followers,” she said.

She said Pakistan was currently ruled by a cowardly and weakest person whose priorities were not the Pakistani people but sending the Sharif family in jails.

Azma said that Shahbaz Sharif's Punjab had been orphaned for three years and a person from Taunsa who had come to see the lights in Lahore reached the Chief Minister's House directly.

Resolution submitted in PA against attack on Nawaz: A Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz MPA tabled a resolution in Punjab Assembly, condemning the attack on former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif in London.

The text of the resolution submitted by PML-N MPA Hina Pervez Butt said that four masked men tried to attack the office of Nawaz Sharif's son Hassan Nawaz in London.

Mian Nawaz Sharif was present in Hassan Nawaz's office at that time, the PML-N MPA said.

The attempt to attack Mian Nawaz Sharif was causing concern among millions of his supporters, she said in the resolution and demanded that the London administration ensure safety to Nawaz Sharif and provide him security.