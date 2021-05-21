Two robbers held

Islamabad: Islamabad Shahzad Town police has arrested two suspects involved in street crimes and recovered stolen items from them.

SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer had directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts against street criminals, a news release on Thursday said.

Following these directions SP (Rural-Zone) Rana Abdul Wahab constituted a police team under the supervision of SDPO Shahzad Town Circle ASP Usman Munir including SHO Shahzad Town Sub-Inspector Turab-Ul-Hassan along with others.

The team successfully apprehended two thief, identified as Tanveer Ahmed and Mumtaz Ahmed and recovered mobile, cash, gold ornaments and valuable as well as weapons from their possession.

Cases have been registered against them.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar and SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer appreciated performance of Police team and announced commendation certificates along with cash rewards for the policemen.