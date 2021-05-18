UBG reimposes confidence in Iftikhar Malik, S.M.Muneer

KARACHI: A meeting of the federal core committee of United Business Group (UBG), held at the residence of Iftikhar Ali Malik in Lahore, attended by senior leaders of UBG across the country, reiposed their full confidence in the leadership of Chairman Iftikhar Ali Malik and Patron-in-Chief S.M. Muneer. Former secretary general UBG Zubair Tufail has been unanimously elected as president, Zafar Bakhtawari secretary general & Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig secretary information to assist chairman & patron-in-chief.The business leaders and the members of federal core committee of UBG appreciated the contribution of their leadership and assured to work hard to serve the business community.