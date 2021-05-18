Barbaric attacks

The recent uptick in violence against the Palestinians by Israeli forces has shocked a majority of people across the world. It is so disappointing that the international community has abandoned the Palestinians who are now left on their own. Helpless Palestinians are being evicted from their houses. Some months back, a few countries strengthened their ties with Israel. Today, a majority of these countries are completely silent over the atrocities committed by Israel. The cries of the Palestinians are falling on deaf ears.

Giving statements to condemn this barbarism is no solution. These people have lost their loved ones. The world has to come together to put an end to this barbarity. All those countries which are supporting Israel, especially the US, must review their policies to resolve the Israel-Palestine issue.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali