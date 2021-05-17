Proper buses

It is shocking to admit that not a single government ever thought about setting up a proper transportation system in Karachi. In the absence of an affordable system of public buses and train, people have to rely on expensive private cabs to move around in the city. The lack of transport has created a lot of problems for people. Many people cannot go to offices that are at the other side of the city because they cannot pay high fares.

The federal and provincial governments must come up with a plan to resolve this problem. Karachi needs a proper transportation system if it wants to get back on the road to progress and development.

Alina Tariq

Karachi