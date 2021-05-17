Fighting for power

It is surprising to witness that our political parties do not readily accept the results of the elections whenever they lose. Almost every election is tainted with the allegations of rigging. It seems that our politicians are mostly interested in getting power. Every party claims to turn Pakistan from a developing country into a developed one. However, strenuous efforts in the right direction remain missing. When a party is in power, it doesn’t initiate productive projects that can provide benefits in the long run. Instead, it launches schemes that help it gain popularity among people. Our politicians have led Pakistan’s economy into a debt trap.

Almost all governments are responsible for our country’s economic mess. It’s time every party owned its mistakes and vowed to work together for the betterment of the country. If the political parties keep doing what they have been doing for the last seven decades, they should not expect any new results.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad