During the last couple of months, the country witnessed a sudden rise in Covid-19 cases, creating panic among people. However, this spike in the cases couldn’t convince people to follow SOPs. Every day, we read news reports which highlight how people are not complying with SOPs. It is true that some of these precautionary measures go against our culture.

Maintaining a six-foot distance, for example, or avoiding handshakes is not considered polite in our society. This is why many people don’t follow these safety measures. The solution to this problem is not fines and punishment. The authorities have to work towards changing people’s mindset. They should create awareness among people and educate them about the importance of following precautionary measures.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

Boston, USA