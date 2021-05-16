close
Sun May 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2021

Robber arrested

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2021

LAHORE: A suspected robber was rounded up by the Dolphin Squad after a police encounter in Harbancepura on Saturday. Three suspects were riding a bike and going somewhere. A Dolphin Squad team on deeming them suspects signaled to stop them. However, they instead of complying by the signal fled while firing. The Dolphin Squad officials followed and intercepted them near Fiaz Colony. They arrested one suspect while other managed to flee. Police recovered 2 motorbikes, cash, mobile-phones and other valuables from their custody.

Latest News

More From Pakistan