Robber arrested

LAHORE: A suspected robber was rounded up by the Dolphin Squad after a police encounter in Harbancepura on Saturday. Three suspects were riding a bike and going somewhere. A Dolphin Squad team on deeming them suspects signaled to stop them. However, they instead of complying by the signal fled while firing. The Dolphin Squad officials followed and intercepted them near Fiaz Colony. They arrested one suspect while other managed to flee. Police recovered 2 motorbikes, cash, mobile-phones and other valuables from their custody.