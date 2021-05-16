Eid celebrated under fear of coronavirus with simplicity

Rawalpindi : The residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad celebrated Eid under fear of coronavirus with simplicity. Eid prayers were held at open areas in mosques and Eidgahs following SOPs and other measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Not only coronavirus fear but profiteers spoiled Eid celebrations because they were selling all items in skyrocketing prices in absence of special price magistrates. Similarly, taxicab and rickshaw drivers were taking full advantage on the absence of Public Service Transport (PST) on roads and looting commuters both hands.

The chicken sellers were selling 1-kilogram chicken meat at Rs590, mutton sellers were selling 1-kilogram mutton at Rs1600, beef at Rs800, yogurt at Rs150 and 1-kiter milk at Rs140 on Eid days. The taxicabs were demanding Rs500 even for a short distance of travelling during eid days. The Naanbhais were also looted people both hands and sold a ‘Naan’ at Rs20 in several localities.

Surprisingly, some of petrol pump sellers were demanded ‘edi’ from motorists during eid days. But price magistrates of local administration were absent all around to check price violations.

Special prayers were offered for the well-being of the country, while the ulema highlighted the significance of Eidul Fitr. Prayers were also offered for the Muslims of Palestine and the people of occupied Kashmir on Eid day. Some of ulemas offered Eid prayers in two times due to increasing numbers of Nimazis. The ulemas in Eid prayers have strongly condemned the violence and atrocities committed by Israel in Palestine.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah has strongly appreciated the positive role of citizens in lockdown situation. Majority of families stayed homes and proved responsible citizens, he claimed. He has advised people to wear face mask while going anywhere. He also lauded the role of law enforcement agencies they performed their duties well on special occasion.

The big Eid congregations held here at Eidgha Sharif, Judges Colony near Civil Lines, Scheme-III, Jhanda, Jamia Masjid Road, Adiala Road, Moti Masjid, Tench Bhatta, Chur, Bangash Colony, Gulzar-e-Quaid, Shah Khalid, Tulsa, Dhok Syedan Ground and Sadiqabad in Rawalpindi and Shah Faisal Masjid in Islamabad.

All parks, hotels, recreational spots, shopping malls and transports were completely closed on Eid holidays.

The travel nodes leading to the tourist destinations particularly the scenic valleys of Murree, Gulyat, Nathia Gali, Swat etc which attract the people were closed during Eid holidays.

Majority of families spent Eid days in homes in front of television. They were enjoying television programs. They used mobile phones for chat and SMS to their loved ones on eid.

The residents of Adiala Road, Defense Road, Jhanda, Qasim Market, Bakramandi, Dhamyal, Naik Alam, Raheemabad, Mareer Hasan, Tulsa and Dehri Hasanabad faced low to zero gas pressure during Eid days.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) continued supplying water through water tankers during Eid holidays.

The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Managing Director Raja Shaukat said that the whole staff was present on their duties during Eid holidays to provide water to its citizens. “I will provide them overtime (money) to staff members they performed duty on Eid holidays,” he assured.