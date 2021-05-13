close
Thu May 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
May 13, 2021

People asked to follow SOPs

National

A
APP
May 13, 2021

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash on Wednesday urged the people to strictly follow the guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) in order to remain safe from the coronavirus.

Kamran Bangash, in a statement, appealed to the political and religious leaders to persuade the people for adopting the SOPs in letter and spirit during the Eid holidays.

He said as per the guidelines issued by the National Command and Control Centre, they should refrain from mingling in Hujras and public places.

Latest News

More From Pakistan