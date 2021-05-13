People asked to follow SOPs

PESHAWAR: Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Higher Education Kamran Bangash on Wednesday urged the people to strictly follow the guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) in order to remain safe from the coronavirus.

Kamran Bangash, in a statement, appealed to the political and religious leaders to persuade the people for adopting the SOPs in letter and spirit during the Eid holidays.

He said as per the guidelines issued by the National Command and Control Centre, they should refrain from mingling in Hujras and public places.