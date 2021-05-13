Attack on Al-Aqsa mosque complex condemned

Islamabad : Islamabad Institute for Peace and Development (INSPAD) has said that all avenues of peace, security and justice pass through Kashmir, Palestine, Syria and Afghanistan, says a press release.

In letters to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the OIC and the President of the European Union, Dr. Sardar Muhammad Tahir Tabassum,

President of Islamabad Institute for Peace and Development, said that the incident of insulting and injuring 205 Palestinians during worship at the Al-Aqsa mosque complex in Jerusalem is condemnable. This is a big assault on humanity and it should be condemned.

An immediate international commission of inquiry should be appointed and Israel should be forced to refrain from such cowardly and vicious attempts at religious places that hurt the feelings of Muslims around the world.

The world powers should play their role for the resolution of Kashmir and Palestine urgently.

The Indian government is responsible for the death of senior Kashmiri leader Mohammad Ashraf Sahrai. The lives of other important Kashmiri leaders are also in danger.