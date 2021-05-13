For many students, preparing for their examinations at home is not a feasible option. These students then go to a public library to study peacefully. It is quite unfortunate that in Bhan – a small town in the Jamshoro district – there is no library.

The government is requested to pay attention to this very important issue and take quick steps to build public libraries in Bhan and other towns and cities.

Roshan Ali Memon

Bhan