A new variant

The Indian variant of Covid-19 is proving to be more dangerous. The pandemic has badly affected the global economy – poor countries are finding it hard to manage their economies.
Many experts are of the opinion that the available vaccines aren’t effective against the Indian variant. When will we come out of this whole situation which has been wreaking havoc around the world?
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi