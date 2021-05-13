Praying for peace

One had hoped last year that on this Eid the world would be different to the one we saw during Eidul Fitr in 2020. However, at least here in our world the times seem to be getting more and more grim – with Covid-19 ensuring we in Pakistan stay within the confines of our homes as we observe what is traditionally a festive occasion. Elsewhere, such as in Gaza and in Kashmir, violence and tragedy have continued through the month of Ramazan. Add to that the economic situation in Pakistan that has hit hard so many households, and the days have been dark and heavy.

Traditionally, while Eid unites the country in many ways, it has also usually ended up highlighting the stark difference in class within the country. While is why – during the time of a devastating pandemic – perhaps families can consider celebrating Eid in a different fashion, by encouraging a spirit of generosity rather than consumption, as well as greater simplicity. We also hope that everyone will stay safe this Eid, with the knowledge that this virus can only be stopped via strict SOPs or vaccination. We owe it to our loved ones that we cherish their lives above any other consideration, and we owe it to our neighbours, our friends and their friends that we don’t add to the already-rather dire situation.

The long wait on Wednesday night for the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to announce whether the larger of the country would be celebrating Eid today or not is yet another complication in our lives that needs to be somehow resolved – to the sentiments and satisfaction of all. As people prepare for these two days of Eid, we all hope for a future that looks different from what it is right now. A world without a devastating pandemic, a safe and democratic and prosperous Pakistan where every citizen can be assured of basic security and basic healthcare – so that no holiday is spent wondering about violence or disease. We should also ask how we can make the lives of others more secure in terms of access to the basic needs of life all through the year so that true peace and true harmony, as the central pillars of religion, can be put in place for all.