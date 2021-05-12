Security plan for Chand Raat, Eid

LAHORE: Lahore police has chalked out a comprehensive security plan for Chand Raat and Eidul Fitr. As per DIG Operations Lahore, around 7,000 policemen would perform duty on Chand Raat and Eid. Around six SPs, 35 DSPs, 83 SHO/Inspectors and more than 373 subordinates would be on duty.

Eid prayers will be performed on 190 open places in the city. Police Jawans of Special Security Unit (SSU), Anti-Riot Force (ARF), Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit will be highly alert on their places of postings and ensure complete checking of citizens at masajid and other related places.

Dolphin Squad and PRU teams will ensure effective patrolling around these religious places. The citizens will be provided three-layer safety at masajid and religious places through checking mechanism.