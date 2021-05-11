A dangerous wave

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Covid-19 is a dangerous and deadly virus which has claimed millions of lives across the world. At present, the spread of the virus in our country is shockingly fast. We should follow SOPs to keep ourselves protected against the virus. Also, the government should take strict action against those who are violating SOPs.
Ayaz Ali Laghari
Hyderabad