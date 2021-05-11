close
May 11, 2021
May 11, 2021

A dangerous wave

Newspost

 
May 11, 2021

Covid-19 is a dangerous and deadly virus which has claimed millions of lives across the world. At present, the spread of the virus in our country is shockingly fast. We should follow SOPs to keep ourselves protected against the virus. Also, the government should take strict action against those who are violating SOPs.

Ayaz Ali Laghari

Hyderabad

