close
Mon May 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2021

Man kills father

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2021

KALAYA: A man allegedly shot dead his father just before iftar in Kotki Payan area in Hangu district, police said on Sunday.

The police said that Bilal Umar first exchanged harsh words with his 45-year old father Azim Khan and later opened fire on him in Kotki Payan in the limits of City Police Station in Hangu.

Latest News

More From Peshawar