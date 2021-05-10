This week, Pakistan will be celebrating the religious festival of Eid. From today (Monday), the country will be under a complete lockdown. Many traders, however, have strongly opposed this decision.

It is true that Ramazan used to be the month when shop owners would make high profits. It was lovely to see women and children standing at different stalls, browsing through sets of bangles and other jewellery items.

The Covid-19 pandemic, however, has deprived us of these little joys. In the near future, the situation will get better. We have already started the vaccination programme, and it is being hoped that the vaccine will help reduce the spread of the virus. For now, all we have to do is to respect the government’s decision and stay at home. We should play our part in this tiring fight against the virus. It is difficult, but it isn’t impossible.

Last year, right after Eid holidays, there was a huge surge in the number of coronavirus cases. Many hospitals were even forced to turn patients away. We can’t see our loved ones in this helpless situation. For our safety, we should listen to what the government is saying.

Rahba Mukhtar

Rawalpindi