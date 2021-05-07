Date to file ST returns extended

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday extended the last date for filing monthly sales tax returns for the period of April 2021.

The FBR said that the date has been extended due to Eid-ul-Fitr holidays falling between May 10 and May 15, 2021.

The date for making payment of sales tax and federal excise duty that is due on May 15, 2021 has been extended up to May 18, 2021.

Similarly, the date for the submission of sales tax / FED return that is due on May 18, 2021 has been extended up to May 21, 2021.

The Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) a day earlier demanded the FBR to extend the last date for filing sales tax returns due to extended Eid holidays to prevent spread of coronavirus.