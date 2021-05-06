close
Thu May 06, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
May 6, 2021

Pervaiz for changing â€˜education systemâ€™ of varsities

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
May 6, 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi while expressing anger over violation of powers of vice-chancellors in the universities said that there is an urgent need to change the education system in the universities.

It has only created problems for universities. During the discussion on the education system in the Punjab Assembly session, the speaker while giving ruling over arbitrariness and frivolous attitude of vice-chancellors in the government universities in Punjab said during the PML-N government, the HEC paralysed the education system in the universities.

Government member Saeed Akbar Niwani said vice-chancellors are doing what they want and no one is going to ask them. Following the completion of the agenda of the Punjab Assembly session, Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi adjourned the session till Thursday (today).

Latest News

More From Pakistan