China, Turkey start making ships for Pak Navy

ISLAMABAD: China has started manufacturing of third Tpye-054A Class Frigate for the Pakistan Navy while Turkey has also begun to manufacture second MILGEM Class Corvette Keel.

The ships launching ceremonies were held at Hudong Zhonghua (HZ) Shipyard Shanghai, China, and Istanbul Naval Shipyard (INSY), Turkey. Both the ceremonies were graced by the respective countries’ Chief Naval Overseers, the spokesman of the Pakistan Navy said on Saturday. Type 054 A/P Class Frigate will be most technologically advanced surface platform of Pakistan Navy Fleet, fitted with state-of-the-art surface, subsurface and anti-air weapons, combat management system and sensors. These ships will significantly contribute to maintaining peace and security in the Indian Ocean. Chief Naval Overseer (China) Commodore Rashid Mehmood Sheikh, as being the chief guest commended the timely achievement of keel laying milestone of the ship despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and appreciated CSTC/HZ Shipyard for their concerted efforts.