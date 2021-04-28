In his recent address to the nation, given on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Prime Minister Imran Khan shared the achievements of his government which has been in power for more than two and a half years. He talked about the current account deficit and foreign exchange reserves to make a point that the country’s economy is moving in the right direction. He also added that the construction sector and the textile and manufacturing industries have been performing quite well. However, he didn’t talk about the miseries of the common man. For people, the economy will get better when they will be able to afford the basic commodities. They will be satisfied when the government will create job opportunities for them or offer affordable houses.

It is extremely important for the government to have a look into the difficulties faced by citizens. In these trying times, people are unable to afford a day’s meal. We do recognise the efforts of the PM, but it is also true that many people are not satisfied with the government’s performance.

Saman Amjad

Sheikhupura