Thal Ltd to set up Rs1.7bln plant

KARACHI: Thal Limited, a subsidiary of the House of Habib, is setting up a plant to manufacture polypropylene woven bags in Hub with an investment of Rs1.7 billion, a statement said on Monday.

Salman Burney, Vice Chairman of the House of Habib, performed the groundbreaking recently for the plant at the factory of Thal limited located in Hub, and it will be commercially operational by the end of February next year, it added.

The state-of-the-art plant, which has the capacity to produce 90 million bags annually, has been procured from Windmoller and Holscher of Germany.

“We are the pioneers of manufacturing industrial sacks and cement bags in Pakistan since 1973. Besides ensuring customer satisfaction and loyalty, this new investment is to further increase our contribution to the national exchequer and employment generation,” Burney said.

Thal PPD CEO Syed Umair Ahmed said Thal Limited will use its expertise and extensive experience to facilitate the growing demand for polypropylene bags for safe storage and supply of major grains and commodities in Pakistan.

“Thal Limited also has a Papersack production capacity of 250 million paper bags/annum and with the production capacity of 90 million WPP bags/annum, we will be able to cater to not only the local market but also grow our export business,” he added.

Thal Limited is a leading manufacturer of industrial sacks and paper bags in Pakistan, serving a diverse range of industries, including cement and building materials, food, agriculture, and retail.

In addition to supplying the fast-growing Pakistan market, Thal Limited also exports bags and sacks to several regions including the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Australia.